No fairytale ending to Royals' Cinderella story

KANSAS CITY Missouri (Reuters) - There was no happy ending to Kansas City’s storybook season after the Royals lost 3-2 in Game Seven of the World Series, and while they exceeded expectations simply by reaching Wednesday’s finale, manager Ned Yost found the narrow loss hard to swallow.

The endearing upstarts, who last reached the playoffs in 1985 when they went on to win the Fall Classic, had the tying run at third base in the bottom of the ninth against San Francisco but could not bring Alex Gordon home.

“It hurts to come as close as we came in a one-run game,” said Royals manager Yost. “As magical as our run has been, to end up losing the ball game by 90 feet is tough.”

The Giants’ most potent weapon -- ace pitcher Madison Bumgarner -- turned reliever with the Series on the line and finished a stunning five-inning stint by retiring Salvador Perez to end the Royals’ extraordinary season.

Kansas City had qualified as a wild card and ran off a record eight playoff wins in a row to claim the American League pennant and reach the World Series.

The young Royals battled the Giants, who have now won three of the last five World Series, to a 3-3 series deadlock to set up Wednesday’s Game Seven and were held at bay in the nail-biter by the hottest pitcher in baseball.

Despite the disappointment, shortstop Alcides Escobar said it had been a season to remember.

”I‘m so happy to be here. It’s a great experience to play in the World Series,“ said Escobar. ”It’s unbelievable. A great experience for each guy in here.

“Nobody believed the Kansas City Royals could be here in the seventh game.”

QUIET CLUBHOUSE

Others in the quiet clubhouse took the defeat harder, turning their backs on reporters for some private time.

Yost made a point of seeking out some of the disconsolate players, giving them a hug and sharing a quiet word.

Lorenzo Cain, Kansas City’s brilliant defensive outfielder, voiced optimism.

“This team played well all season long,” he said. “We know that we have a real good team coming back next year. I‘m sure they’ll add some pieces to make us even better.”

Cain said the World Series experience was unlike any other.

”You’re just so locked in. It’s very intense. The experience was amazing. I’ve never been a part of anything like it in my life. I‘m so happy I was a part of it with my teammates.

”We’ll stay focused and get ready for next season.

A Royals’ postseason hero of the past had advice for the young players.

“Analyze yourself,” said Hall of Famer George Brett, a member of the 1985 Kansas City title team who is now vice president of player operations for the club.

”Figure out how you can get better. After every game I played, if we lost a one-run game I’d sit down and say what could I have done differently.

“I’d analyze and I became a better player from analyzing my abilities and mistakes I made during the course of a season. The more you analyze those mistakes the less you make them.”

Yost gave his club high grades.

“We’ve gained a ton of experience,” the manager said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been as proud of anything in my life as I have been of this team and the way they performed this postseason.”