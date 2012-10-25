Play by play of World Series opener

San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval hits his third home run of the game against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in San Francisco, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Play by play of Wednesday’s opening game in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven World Series.

Pre-game:

Both Detroit manager Jim Leyland and San Francisco skipper Bruce Bochy have won the World Series previously, Leyland in 1997 with the Florida Marlins and Bochy in 2010 with the Giants.

Leyland: “You realize how good the feeling is, and obviously that’s why you’d like to have another one, be a part of another world championship would be quite a treat obviously, but there’s a lot of games to be played before that happens.”

Bochy: “You look at Marco Scutaro, Angel Pagan, they know how hard it is to get here and how long they’ve been waiting to get here. Those are hungry players, and they’re a big reason why we’re here.”

- - - -

Starting line-ups

Detroit: 1. Austin Jackson (CF), 2. Omar Infante (2B), 3. Miguel Cabrera (3B), 4. Prince Fielder (1B), 5. Delmon Young (LF), 6. Jhonny Peralta (SS), 7. Avisail Garcia (RF), 8. Alex Avila (C), 9. Justin Verlander (P)

San Francisco: 1. Angel Pagan (CF), 2. Marco Scutaro (2B), 3. Pablo Sandoval (3B), 4. Buster Posey (C), 5. Hunter Pence (RF), 6. Brandon Belt (1B), 7. Gregor Blanco (LF), 8. Brandon Crawford (SS), 9. Barry Zito (P)

- - - -

1st inning:

Infante lines a one-out single to center and Cabrera walks but Fielder pops out to short and Young gets out on a fielder’s choice to end the early threat.

Pagan grounds to first and Scutaro to short before Sandoval, batting left-handed, drills a Verlander offering into the stands in right-center for a home run. Posey takes a called third strike to end the inning.

San Francisco 1, Detroit 0

- - - -

2nd inning

Zito sets the Tigers down in order, striking out Peralta, and getting Garcia and Avila to ground out.

Pence strikes out, Belt flies to Jackson shallow center, and Blanco grounds out to second to end the inning.

San Francisco 1, Detroit 0

- - - -

3rd inning

Jackson hits a one-out single to center and Infante strikes out on a checked swing. Cabrera follows with a sinking liner to left that Blanco catches while diving forward to end the inning.

Pagan hits a two-out double when his ground ball bounces off the third-base bag, eluding Cabrera and dribbling into left. Scutaro rips an RBI single to center before Sandoval clubs an oppostite-field two-run homer into the left-field seats.

San Francisco 4, Detroit 0

- - - -

4th inning

Fielder bangs a single to center for the Tigers’ third hit off Zito but Delmon Young grounds into a double play and Peralta strikes out.



Belt opens with a walk but Blanco is caught looking at a third strike. Crawford grounds out as Belt takes second, before Zito lines an RBI single to left just beyond Cabrera’s reach.

San Francisco 5, Detroit 0

- - - -

5th inning

Garcia grounds to short and Avila to first before Danny Worth, pinch-hitting for Verlander, strikes out swinging.

After Scutaro grounds to short, Sandoval crushes his third home run of the game, off reliever Al Alburquerque, pointing his index finger skyward and pumping his first as he rounds first.

San Francisco 6, Detroit 0

- - - -

6th inning

Jackson doubles down the left-field line, takes third on a long fly out by Infante and trots home on a single to center by Cabrera. One out later, Young singles Cabrera to second but Tim Lincecum, relieving Zito, strikes Peralta out on four pitches.

The Giants went down in order, with Belt flying to left, Blanco striking out and Crawford grounding out to second.

San Francisco 6, Detroit 1

- - - -

7th inning

Lincecum had an easy 1-2-3 inning, striking out Garcia and Avila before Quintin Berry, pinch-hitting for reliever Alburquerque, grounded weakly to second.

With one away, Pagan doubles off new Tigers pitcher Jose Valverde and comes home when Scutaro punches a single to left. Sandoval singles Scutaro to third, who then comes home on Posey’s single to right.

San Francisco 8, Detroit 1

- - - -

8th inning

The Tigers go down in order, Austin Jackson striking out, Infante grounding to Scutaro at second and Cabrera whiffing on a Lincecum offering out of the strike zone.

Reliever Rick Porcello had an easy inning, striking out Belt, getting Blanco to fly to center and retiring Crawford on a grounder to short.

San Francisco 8, Detroit 1

- - - -

9th inning

Jose Mijares comes in for Lincecum and gets Fielder to ground out to third. New pitcher George Kontos yields a single to Young and then watches Peralta rip a shot over the centerfield wall for a two-run homer. Jeremy Affeldt comes on to finish the inning, retiring pinch-hitter Ramon Santiago on a ground out to end the game.

San Francisco 8, Detroit 3

- - - -