Russell leads Cubs' hit parade in rout of Indians

Nov 1, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs player Addison Russell celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Led by Addison Russell the Chicago Cubs dormant bats awoke on Tuesday as the National League champions thumped the Cleveland Indians to set up an all-or-nothing Game Seven World Series finale.

Russell, who entered Game Six with a .211 batting average in the series, was a one-man wrecking crew driving in a World Series record-tying six runs as Chicago staved off elimination for the second game in a row with a 9-3 win.

"Game Seven, it's a kid's dream," said Russell.

A first-inning double from Russell that dropped in between the Indians outfielders scored two runs and two innings later he rocked the Cubs first ever World Series grand slam over the wall in center to make it 7-0.

The Cubs, striving to win their first World Series title in 108 years, entered the game with a team batting average of .210 having scored 10 runs in total from the first five games.

But on the brink of elimination Chicago erupted for 13 hits and three homers with Russell leading the charge.

Russell's breakout game at the plate thrilled his partner on the left side of the infield, third baseman Kris Bryant.

"Anytime you get four runs on one swing and go up 7-0, that was huge," said Bryant, who belted a solo home run in the first and had four hits. "Just watching him, he's unbelievable.

"He's 22 years old, Gold Glove, hitting homers in the World Series. He's a pretty special player," said Bryant, who was last year's National League Rookie of the Year.

Russell's six RBIs put him in elite company tying him with Bobby Richardson (1960), Hideki Matsui (2009) and Albert Pujols (2011) for most in a World Series game.

"That's pretty cool," said Russell. "Tomorrow there is obviously an opportunity to break that record."