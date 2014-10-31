Reactions at World Series to Selig's reign

KANSAS CITY Missouri (Reuters) - In an informal survey during the World Series, Reuters asked around for the most important elements of the reign of Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig, who is retiring in January:

Bruce Bochy, San Francisco Giants manager

”It’s a better game today and that’s because of our commissioner. He’s had a great tenure and really is a great ambassador for our game. I think we’re all thankful that it’s an improved game, a cleaner game.

“He’s created more interest in baseball, it gives more teams hope, more cities hope. It’s nice to have that wild card because we’re part of it, and here we are in the World Series.”

Tony Clark, Players Association president

“During Commissioner Selig’s tenure we’ve seen an unbelievable amount of growth in our industry. The contributions that he has made have been tremendous in continuing to move our game forward.”

Felipe Alou, former player and manager, and current special assistant to the general manager of the San Francisco Giants

“I believe the steroids problem, looks like that’s behind us. That was a great challenge for anybody.”

Jeremy Guthrie, Kansas City Royals pitcher

“What strikes me is the growth of the game. The popularity of our game is tremendous. I think it’s grown a ton.”

Rickey Henderson, Baseball Hall of Fame member

“Getting the game back on the right track, cleaning up some of the stuff you know some of the players messed up, and getting us back. Downside? I hated going on strike (in 1994) because I wanted to be out there playing and continue to have fun.”

Don Wakamatsu, Kansas City Royals bench coach and former manager of the Seattle Mariners

“Being the only Japanese American manager ever, I think the one thing he set out to do and promoted and encouraged is the minorities. He made sure there was an equal platform. You always knew you had a chance with him as the commissioner regardless of your nationality or your race.”

Dan Plesac, former pitcher, now commentator for MLB.TV

”Retiring Jackie Robinson’s number and the addition of the wild card format were his best moves.

“As for a bad thing, for me, I go to ‘94, the strike, season ending. To this day, I still can’t believe it happened. It did, it stunned players then and I was playing at that time. I still can’t believe that actually happened.”