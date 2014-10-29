Indicators shift to Royals in decisive Game Seven

Oct 28, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals players celebrate on the field after defeating the San Francisco Giants during game six of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY Missouri (Reuters) - Probability swung in favor of the Cinderella Kansas City Royals after the American League champions routed the San Francisco Giants 10-0 on Tuesday to force a deciding Game Seven in the World Series.

While the underdog Royals are seeking their first Major League Baseball crown in 29 years against a Giants team looking for a third title in five years, trends favor Kansas City, who will be hosting the Giants in Wednesday’s deciding game.

Home field advantage, which generally affects baseball less dramatically than other major professional sports, has been big in previous Game Seven confrontations in the Fall Classic.

Home teams have come out on top in the last nine World Series Game Sevens played, dating back to 1982. The last team to win a Game Seven on the road in the World Series were the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the Baltimore Orioles.

“I’d like to break that streak tomorrow,” said Giants catcher Buster Posey. “I think this team has always accepted the challenges and taken them head on.”

Game Six starter Jake Peavy, who was knocked out during the seven-run second inning on Tuesday, said he believed the Giants would bounce back in Game Seven.

“This team will be fine. No part of me is worried about tomorrow and that this team will have a hangover tomorrow in Game Seven. They will be ready to play,” he said.

Royals third basemen Mike Moustakas said home field was a tangible advantage.

“That crowd out there in San Fran was rowdy, they’re loud and a passionate group,” said Moustakas.

“But you come back to this place and we’re the same way out here. These fans out here are amazing. Having them behind us and cheering for us all night is awesome.”