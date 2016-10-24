Indians name Kluber as Game One starter

Oct 18, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game four of the 2016 ALCS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ace right-hander Corey Kluber will start Game One of the World Series for the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday when they host the National League champion Chicago Cubs, manager Terry Francona said on Sunday.

Kluber, the 2014 American League (AL) Cy Young winner, held the Boston Red Sox scoreless over seven innings in the AL Division Series and allowed two runs over 11 1/3 innings in the AL Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays to enter the World Series with a 0.98 ERA.

The Cubs, who defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship series on Saturday, have not yet named their opening game starter.

Francona said Kluber would be followed by Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin in the next two games, depending on Bauer's readiness.

Bauer was forced to leave Game Three of the ALCS on Oct 17 after just two-thirds of an inning due to an injury to his right pinkie finger caused by a drone propeller and has not pitched in a game since.

Francona said he might start Tomlin ahead of Bauer, if Bauer is not ready for the Wednesday assignment.

"We're going to hold off as long as we can with Trevor, just to get the most information we can," Francona told reporters.

"I think if it works out right, we'd like him to pitch second.

"But if the doctors or trainers deem that those next two days could help him, then we'd move him back."

Game Three of the best-of-seven Fall Classic is scheduled for Friday in Chicago.