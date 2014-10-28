Moment of silence for Taveras before World Series game

KANSAS CITY Missouri (Reuters) - A moment of silence for Oscar Taveras will be observed prior to Tuesday’s Game Six of the World Series between the San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals, Major League Baseball said.

Taveras, considered one of baseball’s most promising prospects as an outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, and his girlfriend, Edilia Arvelo, were killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Taveras made his major league debut this year for the Cardinals and hit a memorable home run during the National League Championship Series against the Giants.

Kansas City’s starting pitcher for Game Six, Yordano Ventura, was a friend of fellow Dominican Taveras.

”I know him very well,“ the 23-year-old Ventura told reporters through a translator. ”I played against him in the minor leagues.

”When we would play against each other, we’d go over to each other’s houses and hang out during the minor league season. I consider myself a friend of his, and my thoughts are with the family and of all of those who know him.

“It’s a very difficult time. And such is life, things like this happen.”