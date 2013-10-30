Cardinals upbeat despite seven-hour flight delay

BOSTON (Reuters) - It took the St. Louis Cardinals a long time to reach Boston for Game Six of the World Series, but the National League champions were ready to do battle in Wednesday’s elimination game at Fenway Park.

Mechanical issues with their plane kept the Cardinals on the runway in St. Louis for nearly seven hours and they did not land in Boston until about 11 p.m. ET (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.

“How that affects us? I don’t think it really does,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny as his club worked out on the field before the critical game at Fenway Park.

“We’ve been resilient. You take what comes and we adjust and get ready for the next day.”

The players, many traveling with their families, killed time eating, watching movies and socializing on the plane before a replacement charter jet was flown to St. Louis from Atlanta so they could begin the World Series trip back to Boston.

“I didn’t hear any complaining at all. Normally guys are, even if they’re just in jest, they’re still throwing some things out there, but we didn’t hear anything,” the manager said.

“Guys were making the best of a situation they knew we didn’t have any control over.”

Game Six of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET on Wednesday.