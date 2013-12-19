Beltran signs three-year deal with Yankees

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Carlos Beltran (3) celebrates with first baseman Matt Adams (53) after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game three of the MLB baseball World Series at Busch Stadium. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees beefed up their batting strength and likely postseason prowess by signing free agent outfielder Carlos Beltran, an eight-time All-Star, to a three-year contract on Thursday.

Financial terms were not released by the Yankees.

Beltran, 36, has a .283 career batting average in the majors with 1,346 runs, 446 doubles, 358 home runs, 1,327 runs batted in and 308 stolen bases and earned the nickname “the new Mr. October” because of his clutch hitting in the playoffs.

Hall of Famer and five-time World Series champion Reggie Jackson was the original “Mr. October” because of his postseason exploits with the Oakland A’s and Yankees in the 1970s.

In 17 postseason games for the National League-champion St. Louis Cardinals this year, including his first trip to the World Series, Beltran batted .268 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs.

Last month, he became a free agent after declining a one-year deal with the Cardinals reportedly worth $14.1 million.

Born in Puerto Rico, Beltran was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1999 and has played for five teams in the majors - the Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and St. Louis.

He ranks fourth among active players in career runs scored, trailing only Alex Rodriguez (1,919), Derek Jeter (1,876) and Albert Pujols (1,425).

Beltran is the only player in the majors to have recorded four consecutive seasons with at least 100 runs scored, 20 home runs, 100 RBIs and 30 stolen bases, doing so from 2001-2004.

A three-time winner of the Gold Glove Award, he was originally selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 1995 Draft.