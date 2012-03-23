Yankees' pitcher Chamberlain has surgery after accident

MARCH 23 - (Reuters) - New York Yankees relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain has undergone ankle surgery after a serious trampoline accident, the American League team said on Friday.

Chamberlain had surgery on his right ankle in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday after an accident while playing with his son Karter, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters.

Cashman said Chamberlain, 26, would remain hospitalized for a number of days with the dislocation, in which the bone protruded from the skin.

When asked if it was a career-threatening injury, Cashman replied, “I’d like to say no. My heart and gut tells me no.”

But Major League Baseball’s website reported the general manager could not guarantee Chamberlain would not be sidelined for all of the 2012 season.

He repeated several times that the injury was significant.

Chamberlain was already recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery that was scheduled to keep him out of the lineup until midseason.

“This is just an unfortunate accident that’s clearly derailed that,” Cashman said. “What more does this mean? I don’t know.”

