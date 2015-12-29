Yankees sign All-Star closer Chapman in trade

Jul 14, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; National League pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) of the Cincinnati Reds throws against the American League during the ninth inning of the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees bolstered their strong bullpen by landing controversial All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

In exchange for the 27-year-old Chapman, the Yankees moved four minor-league prospects in pitchers Caleb Cotham and Rookie Davis, as well as infielders Eric Jagielo and Tony Renda.

Chapman, whose expected move to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month was quashed because of an alleged domestic violence incident, will join Andrew Miller and Dellin Betances at the back end of New York’s bullpen.

Yahoo! Sports reported that Chapman fired eight gunshots into the garage of his Miami-area home following an October argument with his girlfriend, who told police Chapman choked her and pushed her against a wall.

The story said Major League Baseball had begun a domestic violence investigation into the incident. No arrests were made, but more than a dozen officers responded to the Oct. 30 call to police, according to police reports viewed by Yahoo! Sports.

Chapman has a 2.17 career ERA and 146 saves in 164 chances with 546 strikeouts in 319 innings during his six seasons in Cincinnati.

Last season, he posted a 1.63 ERA with 33 saves in 36 chances and made the National League All-Star team for a fourth consecutive year.

Chapman made just over $8 million in 2015 and is eligible for salary arbitration this offseason.