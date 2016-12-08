FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Yankees agree deal with Chapman: MLB
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
#Sports News
December 8, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 9 months ago

Yankees agree deal with Chapman: MLB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the 8th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees have reached an agreement for the return of hard-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman, Major League Baseball reported on its website on Wednesday.

Five months after trading the left-handed closer to the Chicago Cubs, the Yankees will bring him back with a five-year, $68 million free agent deal, the most lucrative for a reliever in baseball history.

The 28-year-old is coming off a roller coaster World Series triumph in which he blew a save chance in the deciding Game Seven but ultimately got the win as the Cubs rallied to overcome Cleveland. Chapman began last season by serving a 30-game suspension at the stemming from a domestic-violence investigation. He never faced criminal charges. For the Yankees, Chapman posted a 2.01 ERA with 20 saves before being traded to the Cubs.

In 28 games for Chicago he had a 1.01 ERA with 16 saves.

Chapman began his career with the Reds, who traded him to New York following the 2015 season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

