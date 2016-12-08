U.S. women set new 4x50m medley record
The United States 4x50 meters medley relay team swam to a world record on Wednesday during the second day of the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships in Winsor, Ontario.
The New York Yankees have reached an agreement for the return of hard-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman, Major League Baseball reported on its website on Wednesday.
Five months after trading the left-handed closer to the Chicago Cubs, the Yankees will bring him back with a five-year, $68 million free agent deal, the most lucrative for a reliever in baseball history.
The 28-year-old is coming off a roller coaster World Series triumph in which he blew a save chance in the deciding Game Seven but ultimately got the win as the Cubs rallied to overcome Cleveland. Chapman began last season by serving a 30-game suspension at the stemming from a domestic-violence investigation. He never faced criminal charges. For the Yankees, Chapman posted a 2.01 ERA with 20 saves before being traded to the Cubs.
In 28 games for Chicago he had a 1.01 ERA with 16 saves.
Chapman began his career with the Reds, who traded him to New York following the 2015 season.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland Re-tests of doping samples from the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics have found another three positive tests to take the tally to 101 and more are expected, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.
With the opening PGA Tour event of 2017 just a month away, golf fans and players are bracing for the next chapter from Tiger Woods as the former world number one prepares for his first start on the U.S. circuit since August 2015.