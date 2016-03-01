Yankees' Chapman banned 30 games for domestic dispute

Feb 18, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) works out as the pitchers and catchers arrive for spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been suspended 30 games for his alleged role in a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday.

Chapman, a four-time All-Star who was acquired in December from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for four minor league players, will not appeal the ban, MLB said in a statement.

MLB conducted an investigation of the October incident in which Chapman allegedly fired eight gunshots into the garage of his Miami-area home following an argument with his girlfriend, who told police he choked her and pushed her against a wall.

“After reviewing the staff report, I found Mr. Chapman’s acknowledged conduct on that day to be inappropriate under the negotiated policy, particularly his use of a firearm and the impact of that behavior on his partner,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Cuban-born left-hander, who made his MLB debut with Cincinnati in 2010, has a 2.17 career earned run average and 146 saves during six seasons with the Reds.

Chapman’s suspension will begin when the Yankees open their season on April 4. Until then, MLB said he can participate in all spring training and preseason games and activities.

“The New York Yankees support the decision made by The Commissioner today. We are pleased that Aroldis has accepted this discipline,” the Yankees said.