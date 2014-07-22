Yankees receive 3B Headley in trade with Padres

San Diego Padres third baseman Chase Headley (7) runs after hitting a RBI triple in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.Jul 7, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees acquired third baseman Chase Headley from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday for infielder Yangervis Solarte and right-handed pitching prospect Rafael De Paula, the Yankees announced.

The switch-hitting Headley, who hit 31 home runs with 115 RBIs and won a Gold Glove for fielding in a breakout season in 2012, is batting .229 with seven homers and 32 RBIs this year.

The Yankees also received $1 million in the exchange for Headley, who is owed $4.16 million on his current contract, mlb.com reported.

Injury-hit New York (50-48) are tied for second with Toronto in the AL East, four games behind division-leading Baltimore. The Padres (43-55) are 11 1/2 games off the pace in the NL West.

Headley, 30, batted .266 with 186 doubles, 87 homers and 401 RBIs in 908 career games over parts of eight seasons for the Padres.

Solarte, who made the Yankees out of spring training and had a good start before slumping and briefly going back to Triple-A, hit .254 with a .337 on-base percentage in 75 games for the Yankees.

De Paula, a 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, was ranked as the 15th best prospect in the Yankees’ minor leagues. He was 6-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 20 appearances for Class A Tampa.