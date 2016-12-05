FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yankees land Holliday on one-year-deal
December 5, 2016 / 2:55 AM / in 9 months

Yankees land Holliday on one-year-deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 20, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Matt Holliday (7) hits a two run home run in the first inning off of Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (not pictured) at Busch Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees have landed free agent Matt Holliday, agreeing to terms with the power-hitting outfielder on Sunday, according to a report on Major League Baseball's website. The contract will be a one-year deal with $13 million.

Holliday, who turns 37 in January, missed seven weeks last season with a fractured thumb but finished the year batting .246 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs in 110 games.

A seven-time All Star, Holliday spent the last seven seasons in St. Louis, is a career .303 hitter with 295 homers and 1,153 RBIs in 13 seasons. The veteran also brings ample post-season experience, having helped the Cardinals to a World Series title in 2011.

The Yankees added Holliday a day after outfielder/designated hitter Carlos Beltran signed a one-year, $16 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

