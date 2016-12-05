Warriors' Green slams NBA for flagrant foul call
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green slammed the NBA on Saturday for its officiating, two days after he was penalized for a flagrant foul that led to his team losing to the Houston Rockets.
The New York Yankees have landed free agent Matt Holliday, agreeing to terms with the power-hitting outfielder on Sunday, according to a report on Major League Baseball's website. The contract will be a one-year deal with $13 million.
Holliday, who turns 37 in January, missed seven weeks last season with a fractured thumb but finished the year batting .246 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs in 110 games.
A seven-time All Star, Holliday spent the last seven seasons in St. Louis, is a career .303 hitter with 295 homers and 1,153 RBIs in 13 seasons. The veteran also brings ample post-season experience, having helped the Cardinals to a World Series title in 2011.
The Yankees added Holliday a day after outfielder/designated hitter Carlos Beltran signed a one-year, $16 million deal with the Texas Rangers.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig and long-time MLB executive John Schuerholz were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
U.S. skeleton athletes are considering boycotting the world championships in Sochi next year in protest at the Russian doping scandal and how it has been handled, the New York Times reported on Sunday.