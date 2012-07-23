Ichiro traded from Mariners to Yankees

Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki reacts after hitting a foul ball during the third inning of their exhibition baseball game against Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo in this March 26, 2012 file photo. The New York Yankees announced they have acquired the 10-time All-Star and award winning outfielder and cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitchers D.J. Mitchell and Danny Farquhar according to a team spokesman. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees acquired 10-time All-Star outfielder Ichiro Suzuki from the Seattle Mariners for two right-handed pitching prospects, the Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs said on Monday.

The 38-year-old Suzuki is the Mariners’ all-time leader in batting average and hits since becoming the first Japanese position player in the MLB when he joined the club in 2001.

A 10-times Gold Glove award winner in his 11-plus seasons with the Mariners, Suzuki will have little time for sentiment as he is likely to slot straight into the lineup when the Yankees play his former team in Seattle later on Monday.

Suzuki will be expected to provide a boost to a Yankees team that just suffered a four-game sweep to the Oakland Athletics but still enter the contest with a six-game lead in the American League East division.

The trade was announced in statements by both teams.

The Mariners, who also included cash considerations to the Yankees as part of the trade, received reliever D.J. Mitchell and minor-leaguer Danny Farquhar.

With the trade, Suzuki becomes the sixth Japanese player in Yankees franchise history, joining Hideki Irabu (1997-99), Hideki Matsui (2003-09), Kei Igawa (2007-08), Hiroki Kuroda (2012) and Ryota Igarashi (2012).