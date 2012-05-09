Ibanez leads Yankees to long-ball win over Rays

New York Yankees batter Raul Ibanez follows through on his swing as he hits a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Yankee Stadium was home run heaven for batters on Tuesday with the first six runs of New York’s 5-3 win over Tampa Bay coming off five roundtrippers.

Raul Ibanez slugged a pair of homers as the Yankees got the better of the Rays in the long-ball battle in the Bronx to make up ground in the American League East.

New York improved to (16-13) to close in on Tampa Bay (19-11), who are tied for first in the AL East.

Yankees starter Ivan Nova picked up the win to improve to 4-1 for the season, the right-hander going seven innings while giving up six hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and two walks.

David Robertson pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to pick up his first save as this season’s heir apparent to all-time saves king Mariano Rivera, who is set to have season-ending knee surgery.

After giving up a single and two walks to load the bases, Robertson struck out Carlos Pena looking to end a dismal night for the Rays’ first baseman, who was 0-for-5 and struck out four times.

”It was a little nerve-racking,“ Robertson, 27, told reporters. ”I didn’t mean to get so many guys on base.

“I was a little nervous, just knowing you don’t have anyone behind you. At least you don’t have Mariano behind you.”

New York Yankees relief pitcher Rafael Soriano (29) fails to catch the throw as Tampa Bay Rays runner Ben Zobrist scores on a wild pitch in the eighth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tampa Bay starter James Shields lost for the first time this season, falling to 5-1. He yielded three runs on four hits in six innings.

Curtis Granderson also homered for New York, hitting his 10th of the season. Jose Molina and Luke Scott homered for the Rays.

Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon rued the tack-on runs scored by the Yankees that kept them out of the Rays’ reach.

”Those add-ons by them were really bad,“ Maddon said. ”To just get by Ibanez would have been great.

“It was a well-played game. They got us tonight.”

The Yankees drew first blood when Ibanez blasted a two-run home run in the fourth inning off Shields and Granderson made it 3-0 with a towering blast in the fifth that found the seats in right.

Molina homered to left-center to lead off the sixth for the Rays and Scott connected in the next inning off New York starter Ivan Nova to make it 3-2.

Yankees designated hitter Ibanez delivered again with a solo blast high off the foul pole down the right-field line in New York’s half of the seventh to lift the home team to a 4-2 lead.

The Rays and Yankees both added single tallies in the eighth to close out the scoring.