Yankees stellar seventh inning steals win over Mets

New York Yankees' Eric Chavez (L) and teammate Nick Swisher celebrate their win against the New York Mets in their MLB Interleague baseball game at Citifield in New York, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - The New Yankees came from behind to post a 4-3 road victory and square their three-game ‘Subway Series’ against cross-town rivals the New York Mets on Saturday.

The Yankees, now 42-28, produced a four-run seventh inning to snatch the lead from the Mets (39-33) and held on to continue their road domination.

“When you think about our club, they’re in scoring position when they walk to the plate,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

“That’s the type of club that we have.”

The Yankees are now 22-14 on the road, winning eight of their last nine away games and improving their league-best average to .611.

The Mets led from the bottom of the third when centerfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis powered a solo home run over left field.

They pushed the advantage to 3-0 after posting a run in the fourth and sixth innings and looked fairly comfortable until the Yankees exploded in the seventh.

Mark Teixeira was walked before Nick Swisher singled to right field where a Lucas Duda error allowed the runners to advance to second and third.

New York Mets manager Terry Collins (L) shares a laugh with New York Mets pitcher Johan Santana during a pre-game ceremony before taking on the New York Yankees in their MLB Interleague baseball game at Citifield in New York, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Yankees left fielder Raul Ibanez then muscled the ball over the right field wall to tie the scores and end pitcher Chris Young’s night.

“I was just trying to get a guy in,” Ibanez said.

”When I hit it, I thought I was going to have to run hard to try to get two (bases).

New York Mets' Daniel Murphy (L) and New York Yankees catcher Russell Martin react after Murphy makes the final out during the seventh inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game at Citifield in New York, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

“Fortunately for us, it went out of the park.”

Reliever Jon Rauch did not fare much better for the Mets as pinch hitter Eric Chavez belted him for a solo homer soon after to give the visitors a lead they would not relinquish, although Rauch believed Chavez was lucky.

“He hit a good pitch,” Rauch said.

“He takes a panic swing and somehow barreled it. I think everybody in this clubhouse is amazed that he was able to do that with that pitch.”

Ibanez though was not surprised his side found a way out of their 3-0 hole.

“We definitely have an offense that can get explosive,” he said. “Having that power as a team is a nice thing to have, for sure. Today was a big win for us.”