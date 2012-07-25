Yankees lose A-Rod in Seattle loss

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez falls to the ground after being hit by a pitch from Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez during the eighth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Seattle, Washington, July 24, 2012. Rodriguez had to leave the game. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

(Reuters) - The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Tuesday, the visitors suffering further insult by losing Alex Rodriguez with a broken hand.

Felix Hernandez was solid for the better part of his 7 1/3 innings pitched, but he hit Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez with pitches in the eighth inning where he and Rodriguez both departed with the home Mariners leading 3-1.

Rodriguez was struck on the left hand and suffered a fracture that will put him on the disabled list, leaving him somber following the game.

”Tough blow,“ Rodriguez told reporters. I never thought it was fractured, but it was.”

Seattle reliever Lucas Luetge came on in place of Hernandez and allowed a run that cut the lead to 3-2 before getting out of the eighth inning.

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez (C) leaves the game after being hit by the pitch from Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez during the eighth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Seattle, Washington, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

The Mariners (43-56) added a run in the bottom of the eighth and avenged a defeat to New York on Monday, the same day 10-time All Star Ichiro Suzuki was traded from Seattle to the Yankees.

In the rematch, Curtis Granderson hit his 27th home run of the season in the first inning where Michael Saunders also added a blast.

Seattle took control with two runs in the third against former Mariners pitcher Freddy Garcia who lasted 7 1/3 innings in the defeat.

Major League-leading New York (58-39) has now lost five of six games, but of greater concern is the health of Rodriguez who will be examined by doctors on Wednesday.

”We won’t have any (information) until he sees the doctors,“ Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters. He will be on the DL. It’s a non-placed (fracture), which is good.”

A non-place fracture is one that isn’t detached from the bone and does not generally require surgery.