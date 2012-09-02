Orioles swoop to peck at Yankees' lead

Baltimore Orioles batter Mark Reynolds (12) follows through as he hits a home run in front of New York Yankees catcher Russell Martin (R) in the fifth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - Mark Reynolds smashed a pair of home runs as the Baltimore Orioles pounced on the ailing New York Yankees 8-3 on Sunday to close the gap on the American League East leaders.

The visiting Orioles trailed early before Reynolds launched a three-run homer in the sixth inning, to go along with a solo shot in the fifth to give his team a 5-3 lead and help them take two-of-three games from the Yankees.

The win pulled Baltimore (74-59) within two games of New York (76-57).

“We want to win the division,” Baltimore’s Nick Markakis told reporters. “That’s the ultimate goal. We’re in the zone right now. That’s where we want to stay, and we’re going to take it day by day.”

The Yankees suddenly look vulnerable as they played without Curtis Granderson (hamstring) and are also missing injured power-hitters Mark Teixeira and Alex Rodriguez.

Baltimore Orioles batter Mark Reynolds (12) celebrates at the dugout after he hit a home run against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

“It’s going to be a tough month. There’s no doubt,” said New York’s Eric Chavez. “But we’ve got to bear down. We’ve got to start to pick it up. There’s nothing else to say and nothing else to do.”

Baltimore Orioles batter Mark Reynolds celebrates at home plate with runner Adam Jones (10) after hitting a three-run home run, his second of the game, against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Chris Dickerson gave the home team a 2-0 lead with a homer in the second. New York also had a 3-1 advantage in the fifth but Baltimore hit back with their sixth-inning rally and added three extra runs in the eighth.

Reynolds finished 3-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs while Markakis added three hits and a pair of RBIs.

Baltimore starter Chris Tillman pitched just three innings before Randy Wolf came on for three innings of work to record the win.

Phil Hughes allowed five runs in five innings and took the loss for New York.