Yankees Pineda ejected after foreign substance found on neck

Apr 16, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3LLCH

(Reuters) - New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda was ejected in the second inning against Boston on Wednesday after the umpire found a foreign substance on his neck.

Pitchers are not allowed to use foreign substances to give them a better grip on the ball.

Pineda, who missed the last two seasons because of injury but has enjoyed a strong start to the year with an ERA of 1.83, was also at the center of controversy in the Yankees win over the Red Sox on April 10.

He was believed to have used a foreign substance during that game but was not checked by the umpire.

The Yankees went on to lose Wednesday’s game 5-1.