FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yankees Pineda ejected after foreign substance found on neck
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 24, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Yankees Pineda ejected after foreign substance found on neck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 16, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3LLCH

(Reuters) - New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda was ejected in the second inning against Boston on Wednesday after the umpire found a foreign substance on his neck.

Pitchers are not allowed to use foreign substances to give them a better grip on the ball.

Pineda, who missed the last two seasons because of injury but has enjoyed a strong start to the year with an ERA of 1.83, was also at the center of controversy in the Yankees win over the Red Sox on April 10.

He was believed to have used a foreign substance during that game but was not checked by the umpire.

The Yankees went on to lose Wednesday’s game 5-1.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford;

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.