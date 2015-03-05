FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rodriguez gets walk in first game in 18 months
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 5, 2015 / 6:44 AM / 3 years ago

Rodriguez gets walk in first game in 18 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 4, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) walked during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Alex Rodriguez singled in his first at-bat in nearly 18 months as the formerly banished player began his attempted comeback with the New York Yankees with a Spring Training contest in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday.

Rodriguez, 39, is coming off a 162-game suspension for his role in a drug scandal and is attempting to work his way back with the Yankees.

His journey began with the exhibition contest that saw him finish 1-for-2 with a walk.

Rodriguez received a mix of cheers and boos early but mostly positive reaction by the end of his action.

The day marked the first time Rodriguez faced Major League pitching since September of 2013.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.