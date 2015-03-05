Rodriguez gets walk in first game in 18 months

Mar 4, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) walked during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Alex Rodriguez singled in his first at-bat in nearly 18 months as the formerly banished player began his attempted comeback with the New York Yankees with a Spring Training contest in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday.

Rodriguez, 39, is coming off a 162-game suspension for his role in a drug scandal and is attempting to work his way back with the Yankees.

His journey began with the exhibition contest that saw him finish 1-for-2 with a walk.

Rodriguez received a mix of cheers and boos early but mostly positive reaction by the end of his action.

The day marked the first time Rodriguez faced Major League pitching since September of 2013.