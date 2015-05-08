Rodriguez passes Mays for fourth on home run list

May 7, 2015; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) hits his 661 home run surpassing the record of Willie Mays during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Alex Rodriguez blasted the 661st home run of his career on Thursday to pass Willie Mays for fourth on the all-time list.

The milestone blow came in the third inning of the New York Yankees’ 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

“The reaction was incredible,” Rodriguez told reporters. “I’ve said all along the league, the Yankees, the fans -- no one owes me anything. I‘m so grateful to be playing baseball and grateful to everybody.”

Rodriguez, who had tied Mays on 660 last week, now trails only Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762) in career home runs.

May 7, 2015; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) celebrates his 661 home run surpassing the record of Willie Mays during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports - RTX1C157

A-Rod’s climb to reach baseball’s greats has come amidst controversy and as he rounded the bases the scoreboard made just a brief acknowledgment of his feat. He was given a short curtain call by the home New York fans.

The 39-year-old was suspended for the whole of 2014 due to a doping violation.

May 7, 2015; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) rounds the basses on his 661 home run surpassing the record of Willie Mays during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports - RTX1C14Z

Despite the criticism, Rodriguez has had the support of his team mates.

“I know there’s a lot of questions surrounding everything but 661 home runs is still a lot, it’s 650 more than I’ve got, I think,” said Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.

“I see how hard Alex works every day, how much he loves to compete and I‘m really happy for him.”