McCann leads Yankees blitz against Red Sox

Aug 4, 2015; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees Brian McCann (34) plays first base in the ninth inning after being injured while catching against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 13-3.

(The Sports Xchange) - Catcher Brian McCann drove in four runs as the New York Yankees pulled away in the late innings for a 13-3 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Yankees scored 12 runs after the fifth inning, including nine runs in the seventh.

McCann hit a tie-breaking double off Robbie Ross Jr. in the sixth as the Yankees put together four consecutive hits and took a 4-2 lead.

He then blasted a three-run home run off Craig Breslow for an 8-3 lead with one out in the seventh before an RBI double by third baseman Chase Headley made it 9-3.

The lead stretched to 10-3 on a run-scoring single by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury while left fielder Chris Young made it 13-3 by blasting the first pitch from Alexi Ogando over the left field wall.

Designated hitter Alex Rodriguez had an RBI single to open the seventh-inning barrage. Rodriguez’s hit scored Ellsbury, who reached on a throwing error by shortstop Xander Bogaerts, resulting in four of the nine runs being unearned.

New York right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (8-4) won for the fourth time in five starts, allowing three runs and five hits in six-plus innings. Tanaka was lifted after Boston third baseman Pablo Sandoval opened the seventh with his ninth home run.

Boston rookie left-hander Henry Owens (0-1), in his major league debut, allowed three runs and five hits in five-plus innings.

Before allowing consecutive doubles to Young and Rodriguez in the sixth, he had retired the previous 12 hitters and 15 of the previous 16 after a lengthy opening inning.