McCann leads Yankees blitz against Red Sox

(The Sports Xchange) - Catcher Brian McCann drove in four runs as the New York Yankees pulled away in the late innings for a 13-3 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
The Yankees scored 12 runs after the fifth inning, including nine runs in the seventh.
McCann hit a tie-breaking double off Robbie Ross Jr. in the sixth as the Yankees put together four consecutive hits and took a 4-2 lead.
He then blasted a three-run home run off Craig Breslow for an 8-3 lead with one out in the seventh before an RBI double by third baseman Chase Headley made it 9-3.
The lead stretched to 10-3 on a run-scoring single by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury while left fielder Chris Young made it 13-3 by blasting the first pitch from Alexi Ogando over the left field wall.
Designated hitter Alex Rodriguez had an RBI single to open the seventh-inning barrage. Rodriguez’s hit scored Ellsbury, who reached on a throwing error by shortstop Xander Bogaerts, resulting in four of the nine runs being unearned.
New York right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (8-4) won for the fourth time in five starts, allowing three runs and five hits in six-plus innings. Tanaka was lifted after Boston third baseman Pablo Sandoval opened the seventh with his ninth home run.
Boston rookie left-hander Henry Owens (0-1), in his major league debut, allowed three runs and five hits in five-plus innings.
Before allowing consecutive doubles to Young and Rodriguez in the sixth, he had retired the previous 12 hitters and 15 of the previous 16 after a lengthy opening inning.
