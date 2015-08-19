Rodriguez grand slam lifts Yankees past Twins

Aug 18, 2015; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) hits a Grand Slam home run during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Alex Rodriguez broke out of a prolonged slump in the bottom of the seventh inning to hit a grand slam home run off rookie J.R. Graham to lead the New York Yankees to an 8-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

“That certainly felt great,” Rodriguez said. “A home run feels great, a grand slam feels pretty awesome.”

It was Rodriguez’s 25th career grand slam though more importantly for the Yankees, it was his second hit in his last 28 at-bats.

“Huge hit, absolutely huge,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s a big reason why we won.”

Aug 18, 2015; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) singles to right allowing a runner to score during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won 8-4. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Rodriguez’s home run also gave him 25 for the season and earned a curtain call from fans at Yankee Stadium after they had been trailling 4-1.

Rodriguez’s home run meant the Yankees won for the fifth time in six games after briefly falling out of first place in the American League East division.

“He got a good pitch to hit,” New York left-hander CC Sabathia said after allowing four runs and five hits in 6-2/3 innings.

“He’s got the most grand slams in baseball history. It’s fun to watch.”

Rodriguez’s hit was one of 11 by the Yankees, who added three runs in the eighth on a two-run double by third baseman Chase Headley and an RBI single by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury.