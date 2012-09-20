Jeter ties Yankees' record for 200-hit seasons

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter watches a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York September 19, 2012. The hit was his 200th of the season for the 8th time in his major league career, tying Lou Gehrig's franchise record. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Derek Jeter tied the New York Yankees franchise record with his eighth 200-hit season when he lashed a single up the middle on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jeter equaled the mark held by Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig during the second game of a double-header against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

The 38-year-old shortstop whacked a 91 mph (146km) first-inning fastball into center field off Toronto starter Ricky Romero for his 200th hit of the year while extending his hitting streak to 13 games.

Jeter, who sat out the opening game of the double-header, was playing in the field for the first time in a week after suffering a bone bruise to his left ankle.