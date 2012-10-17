Jeter to have ankle surgery, out four to five months

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter screams as he injures himself fielding a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their MLB ALCS playoff baseball series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter will undergo elective surgery on Saturday to repair his broken ankle and faces a recovery period of up to five months, the team said on Wednesday.

The Yankees said in a brief statement that Jeter would be sidelined for between four and five months, jeopardizing his chances of returning in time for next season’s opening day game on Apr. 1.

Jeter fractured his left ankle while diving to field a grounder in the 12th inning of his team’s loss to the Detroit Tigers in the opening game of the American League Championship Series.

The 38-year-old shortstop will be operated on by doctor Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina, the team said.

The Yankees have lost the first three games of their best-of-seven series with Detroit with game four scheduled for Wednesday.

The American League champion will play either the St Louis Cardinals or the San Francisco Giants in the World Series.