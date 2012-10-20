Yankees shortstop Jeter has surgery on broken ankle

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter has had an operation on his broken left ankle and is expected to be sidelined for at least four months, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday.

Jeter sustained the injury during the 12th inning of a 6-4 loss to Detroit in Game One of the American League Championship Series. The Tigers went on to sweep the best-of-seven series 4-0.

“I‘m hopeful he’s going to come back 100 percent,” manager Joe Girardi told the team’s website (newyork.yankees.mlb.com).

“I know he’s going to do everything in his willpower to get back to 100 percent. Let’s hope he can come back.”

The 38-year-old Yankees captain batted .316 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 159 games this season while leading the Major Leagues with 216 hits.