Yankees put Jeter on 15-day disabled list
July 19, 2013 / 8:55 PM / 4 years ago

Yankees put Jeter on 15-day disabled list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Yankees batter Derek Jeter stands at the plate for his first at-bat against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right quad muscle, the Major League Baseball team said on Friday.

Jeter suffered the injury on July 11, in what was his first game of the season, trying to run out a ground ball against the Kansas City Royals. His move to the disabled list is retroactive to July 12.

The 39-year-old shortstop had previously been sidelined all season while recovering from a broken ankle suffered during the 2012 MLB playoffs.

Jeter’s spot in the lineup will be taken by infielder Brent Lillibridge, who was promoted from the Yankees Triple-A farm club Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
