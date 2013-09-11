Yankees place injured Jeter back on disabled list

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter reacts after the end of the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was placed on the 15-day disabled list with an injured ankle the Major League Baseball team said on Wednesday, effectively ending his season.

The move, which was made retroactive to Sunday, all but ends an injury-hit campaign for the Yankees captain who played just 17 games this season as he recovered from two ankle surgeries.

New York will have just four games remaining on their 162-game schedule when Jeter is eligible to come off the injury list but it is expected the Yankees will shut down the 13-time All-Star for the rest of the season.

Jeter first injured his left ankle in Game One of last year’s American League Championship Series but underwent a second operation in April.

He returned to the team on July 11 but was quickly back on sidelines after sustaining a quadriceps injury while pain in his left ankle flared up again.