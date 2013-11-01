Yankees re-sign captain Jeter to one-year deal

New York Yankees Derek Jeter watches play from the dugout during the seventh inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees have re-signed shortstop Derek Jeter to a one-year $12 million contract that will make the captain the longest-serving player in franchise history, the Major League Baseball team said on Friday.

The 13-time All-Star, who has spent his entire 19-year MLB career with the Yankees, is one of just two players, along with Willie Mays, to record at least 3,000 hits, 250 home runs, 300 stolen bases and 1,200 RBI in their careers.

Named the 11th captain in team history in 2003, Jeter is the Yankees’ all-time leader in hits, games, stolen bases, at-bats and singles.

No active player has appeared in more games for his current team than Jeter, who will become the Yankees longest-tenured player with his first game played in the 2014 season, breaking the record he currently shares with Mariano Rivera.

The 39-year-old shortstop has helped guide the Bronx Bombers to five World Series titles and owns a .312 career batting average with 256 home runs, 1,261 RBI and 348 stolen bases in 2,602 games.