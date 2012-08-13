Yankees sign veteran Lowe for stretch drive

Cleveland Indians pitcher Derek Lowe throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees added some depth to their relief corps for the stretch drive by signing Derek Lowe, a former All-Star who was released by the Cleveland Indians earlier this month.

Lowe was scheduled to join the team for Monday night’s home game against the Texas Rangers, the Yankees said in announcing the signing of the 39-year-old right-hander.

A two-time American League All-Star (2000, 2002), Lowe has a career record of 174-156 with 85 saves and a 4.01 earned run average (ERA) over 16 big-league seasons with Seattle, Boston, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta and Cleveland.

Lowe was 8-10 with a 5.52 ERA in 21 starts for the Indians this year before being cut.

Although he has been a starter for most of his career, the Yankees, who lead the American League East by five games over Tampa Bay, said Lowe will come out of the bullpen.