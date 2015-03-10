Matsui named special advisor to Yankees GM

Hideki Matsui throws batting practice prior to the game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Feb 27, 2014

(Reuters) - Former New York Yankees outfielder Hideki Matsui has been hired as a special advisor to team general manager Brian Cashman, the American League club announced on Tuesday.

The Japanese slugger, a fan favorite at Yankee Stadium, was named Most Valuable Player of the 2009 World Series victory by the Yankees after batting .615 with three home runs and eight runs batted in against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Matsui, 40, will spend most of the 2015 season traveling throughout the Yankees’ minor league system, focusing on aspects of hitting with managers, batting coaches and players, the club said.

Matsui played seven seasons with the Yankees (2003-2009), posting a .292 batting average with 140 home runs, 597 RBIs and a .370 on-base percentage and competed in two World Series.

He also played three additional Major League Baseball seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.