Yankees pitcher Pettitte fractures ankle

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (28) relieves starting pitcher Andy Pettitte (C) after Pettitte was hit on the ankle by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland Indians batter Casey Kotchman (35) in the fifth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Yankees left-hander Andy Pettitte fractured his left ankle when he was struck by a batted ball on Wednesday and will miss at least six weeks, the American League-leading team said.

It was the second jolt of the day to New York’s pitching staff following word that Yankees’ ace CC Sabathia was going on the 15-day disabled list with a left groin strain which the big left-hander suffered on Sunday pitching against the New York Mets.

The 40-year-old Pettitte, who returned to the Yankees this season after announcing his retirement and missing the 2011 campaign, was struck by a ball off the bat of Cleveland Indian first baseman Casey Kotchman in the fifth inning of New York’s 5-4 victory.

Pettitte threw one more pitch to the next batter, Lou Marson, before he was removed by manager Joe Girardi and limped off the field.

The veteran, who has won five World Series rings with the Yankees, might not require surgery and would use crutches and a boot, the club said.

Pettitte, who rejoined the Yankees on May 13, was making his ninth start of the season and had posted a 3-3 record with a 3.22 earned run average.

Sabathia was 9-3 with a 3.45 ERA before going on the injury list for New York, who have a 46-28 record and a 4.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.