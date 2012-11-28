FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yankees agree to one-year deal with Pettitte
November 28, 2012 / 10:10 PM / 5 years ago

Yankees agree to one-year deal with Pettitte

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York Yankees starter Andy Pettitte pitches to the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in Game 1 of their MLB ALCS playoff baseball series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Andy Pettitte will be returning for another season with the New York Yankees after the 40-year-old left-hander signed a one-year deal, Major League Baseball’s American League East champions said on Wednesday.

The deal is worth about $12 million, according to a report on the team’s website.

Pettitte, a five-time World Series winner with the Yankees, went 5-4 with a 2.87 earned run average (ERA) in 2012 after ending a one-year retirement to rejoin the club.

He missed nearly three months on the disabled list with a fractured left ankle suffered on a batted ball, but returned in September for three regular season starts, holding opponents scoreless in two of them, and pitched in the playoffs.

Pettitte, who also pitched three seasons for the Houston Astros, has a career record of 245-142 with a 3.86 ERA and has won a major league record 19 times in the postseason.

Earlier this month, the Yankees signed Japan’s Hiroki Kuroda, who turns 38 in February, to return on a one-year deal for $15 million after going 16-11 with a 3.32 ERA.

New York is also expected to come to terms soon with evergreen reliever Mariano Rivera, 43, whose 2012 season ended in May after he tore ligaments in his left knee while shagging fly balls before a game.

Reporting by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
