Yankees sign second baseman Roberts: reports

(Reuters) - Free-agent second baseman Brian Roberts agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Roberts, who spent his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles, is a two-time All-Star who has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons.

In agreeing to a deal worth a reported $2 million plus incentives, Roberts would join a mix of players competing for second base time following the departure of free agent Robinson Cano, who signed a 10-year, $240 million deal with Seattle.

The switch-hitting Roberts, who has not appeared in more than 77 games in each of the last four seasons, hit eight home runs and drove in 39 runs in 265 at-bats last season.