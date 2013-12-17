FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yankees sign second baseman Roberts: reports
December 17, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Yankees sign second baseman Roberts: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baltimore Orioles batter Brian Roberts lays down a bunt to Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin

(Reuters) - Free-agent second baseman Brian Roberts agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Roberts, who spent his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles, is a two-time All-Star who has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons.

In agreeing to a deal worth a reported $2 million plus incentives, Roberts would join a mix of players competing for second base time following the departure of free agent Robinson Cano, who signed a 10-year, $240 million deal with Seattle.

The switch-hitting Roberts, who has not appeared in more than 77 games in each of the last four seasons, hit eight home runs and drove in 39 runs in 265 at-bats last season.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

