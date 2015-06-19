Rodriguez homers to reach 3,000-hit milestone

Jun 13, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) reacts as he runs down the third base line after hitting a two run home run for rbi 2001 of his career during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez homered on the first pitch he saw on Friday to become the 29th Major League Baseball player with 3,000 hits.

Rodriguez, who was suspended for all of last season for violating MLB’s doping policy, launched the pitch from the Detroit Tigers’ Justin Verlander into the right-center field seats.

The 39-year-old Rodriguez was treated to a standing ovation from the Yankee Stadium crowd and mobbed by his manager and team mates after trotting around the bases.

The homer was his 13th this season and 667th of his career. The 39-year-old Rodriguez ranks fourth on the all-time home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).