FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rodriguez homers to reach 3,000-hit milestone
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 19, 2015 / 11:45 PM / 2 years ago

Rodriguez homers to reach 3,000-hit milestone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 13, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) reacts as he runs down the third base line after hitting a two run home run for rbi 2001 of his career during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez homered on the first pitch he saw on Friday to become the 29th Major League Baseball player with 3,000 hits.

Rodriguez, who was suspended for all of last season for violating MLB’s doping policy, launched the pitch from the Detroit Tigers’ Justin Verlander into the right-center field seats.

The 39-year-old Rodriguez was treated to a standing ovation from the Yankee Stadium crowd and mobbed by his manager and team mates after trotting around the bases.

The homer was his 13th this season and 667th of his career. The 39-year-old Rodriguez ranks fourth on the all-time home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.