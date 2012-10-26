FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yankees' Sabathia has elbow surgery to remove bone spur
October 26, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Yankees' Sabathia has elbow surgery to remove bone spur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Yankees ace CC Sabathia is expected to be fully fit for the start of next season after having arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his left elbow on Thursday.

The 32-year-old pitcher went 15-6 with a 3.38 ERA in 28 starts this season but was twice placed on the disabled list, first with a groin injury and then with an inflamed left elbow.

“I have no doubt that he’ll be ready by opening day, but his spring training might be adjusted,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on the team’s website.

“The regular season going forward won’t be.”

The bone spur was revealed when Sabathia had an MRI scan on his elbow after the Yankees lost the American League Championship Series to the Detroit Tigers.

“He hadn’t given us any complaints on the elbow, but we were going to have it checked either way,” Cashman said. “Then he revealed that it had been bothering him, so I knew surgery was a possibility.”

Sabathia, a six-time All-Star, went 2-1 with a 3.38 earned run average ERA in the postseason.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

