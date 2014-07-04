Sabathia suffers setback in injury return

(Reuters) - CC Sabathia’s recovery from a right knee injury suffered a setback on Thursday when the New York Yankees said their starting pitcher would miss further action because of swelling in the injured knee.

Sabathia has not played since May 10. He had a workout on Wednesday with an eye to returning to the lineup later this month but woke up on Thursday with swelling and had an MRI scan.

“I can’t tell you how long he’s gonna be shut down,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters. “We’re going to talk to (doctors) and figure out what’s next.”

The 33-year-old Sabathia is a former Cy Young Award winner and six-time All Star, but is 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA in limited action this season.