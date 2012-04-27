FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Yankees slugger Skowron dies
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 27, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

Former Yankees slugger Skowron dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen greets first baseman Bill "Moose" Skowron (R) during introductions for the 65th Old Timers' Day game before their MLB interleague baseball game with the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Moose Skowron, a power-hitting first baseman who played alongside Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris with the New York Yankees’ title teams in the 1950s and 1960s, died Friday at the age of 81.

Skowron died of congestive heart failure at a hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois, the team said.

“There weren’t many better guys than Moose,” said Yankees Hall of Famer Yogi Berra. “He was a dear friend and a great team man. A darn good ballplayer, too.”

Skowron, who won four championships with the Yankees (1956, 1958, 1961 and 1962), also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Senators, Chicago White Sox and California Angels.

An eight-time All-Star, Skowron hit .282 and belted 211 home runs over his 14-year career.

“Moose could really hit the baseball - especially home runs to right field - and he was a good first baseman,” said former Yankees pitcher Bob Turley. “I was glad Moose was on my team because he always wanted to win.”

Reporting By Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.