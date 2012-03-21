Woman indicted for stalking Yankees executive Cashman

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman watches a bullpen session at the team's spring training camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A British woman accused of stalking Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has been indicted by a grand jury, prosecutors said in a Manhattan criminal court Wednesday.

Louise Neathway, 36, was arrested last month after prosecutors said she harassed Cashman and convinced him to pay her $6,000 following what her lawyers called an inappropriate relationship.

Neathway was also indicted on charges stemming from a 2010 harassment case involving another, unnamed individual.

The exact nature of the charges against Neathway, who is also known as Louise Meanwell, will remain sealed until her arraignment April 11.

According to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in February, Neathway tried to extort $15,000 from Cashman by threatening to go to the media with details that would “damage his personal relationships and professional reputation.” His wife reportedly filed for divorce after the Neathway story broke.

Cashman eventually sent her $6,000 in two payments in January, but Neathway demanded more, according to prosecutors. She also repeatedly called him and sent him text messages even after he asked her to stop, the complaint said.

Neathway, who previously denied the allegations through her lawyers, did not speak during her court appearance. She remains in jail on $200,000 bail.