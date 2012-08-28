Yankees slugger Teixeira sidelined with calf injury

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) reacts to hitting a foul ball against the Chicago White Sox during his MLB American League baseball game in Chicago, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - New York Yankees slugger Mark Teixeira could be sidelined for up to two weeks after the first baseman suffered a left calf strain against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Teixeira was injured during the fourth inning of New York’s 8-7 home defeat to Toronto and left the game soon after.

An MRI exam confirmed the strain and Teixeira has already been ruled out of the final two contests of the three-game series by manager Joe Girardi.

“It could be as little as a week, it could be two weeks,” Teixeira told reporters. “I don’t really know. It’s very frustrating.”

Teixeira missed two games earlier this month due to a sore wrist and the American League East-leading Yankees (74-54) will hope to maintain their 3 1/2-game advantage at the top of the division in his absence.

The 32-year-old is hitting .255 with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs this season.