Teixeira out for season, needs wrist surgery

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Yankees slugging first baseman Mark Teixeira, who has played just 15 games this season due to a wrist injury, will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the year, the injury-hit team said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Teixeira, a two-time All-Star who sustained the injury while practicing for the U.S. team at the World Baseball Classic, will undergo surgery to repair a tear on the tendon sheath of his wrist.

Teixeira hit for a meager .151 batting average with three home runs and 12 runs batted for the Yankees this season after producing 24 home runs and 84 RBIs for the AL East champions last year.

The switch-hitter, a five-time Gold Glove winner as the league’s top fielding first baseman, is just one of a slew of Yankees who have been missed substantial time through injury.

Captain Derek Jeter and third baseman Alex Rodriguez, baseball’s active career home run leader and Major League Baseball’s highest-paid player, have yet to play this season as Jeter recovers from a broken leg and Rodriguez from hip surgery.

Outfielder Curtis Granderson, who missed 38 games after he broke his forearm when hit by a pitch, was sidelined shortly after he returned when he was hit by another pitch that broke a finger.

The Yankees have also been without back-up shortstop Eduardo Nunez, out with a strained rib muscle, while Kevin Youkilis, signed to fill in for Rodriguez at third base, is sidelined by a back injury that requires surgery.