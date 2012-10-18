Baseball's "Walking Man" Eddie Yost dies

(Reuters) - Former Major League third baseman Eddie Yost, whose ability to collect bases on balls during a career with three teams including the old Washington Senators earned him the nickname “Walking Man,” has died at 86, according to a report on MLB.com, the league’s official website.

Yost, who died Tuesday in Weston, Mass., led the American League in walks in six of the 18 years of his professional playing career, including 1950, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1959 and 1960, MLB.com said.

The bulk of Yost’s playing days were spent with the Senators, for whom he played 14 seasons. He also played two seasons each for the Detroit Tigers and the California Angels, MLB.com.

For the Angels, now known as the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Yost was the first batter to appear at the plate for the franchise in the team’s 1961 debut as an expansion team, MLB.com said.

Yost retired from playing in 1962, and then spent more than two decades as a coach with the Senators, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, MLB.com said. He earned a World Series ring as the Mets’ third-base coach in 1969, the season that earned the team the name the “Miracle Mets.”

Yost retired in 1984.