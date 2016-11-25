BRIEF-Rainmaker Entertainment Q3 earnings per share $0.02
* Rainmaker Entertainment announces financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2016
U.S.-BASED SMALL-CAP VALUE FUNDS TAKE IN $591 MLN; 2ND-LARGEST INFLOWS ON RECORD -LIPPER
* Rainmaker Entertainment announces financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2016
LONDON, Nov 25 Three former Barclays traders jailed for manipulating Libor benchmark interest rates after a London trial have been denied a request to appeal against their conviction and sentence, the wife of one said on Friday.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Brazil's currency fell on Friday on concerns that fiscal reforms could be derailed by a potential investigation into whether President Michel Temer pressured an ex-minister to favor a cabinet colleague's property investment. The real slipped as much as 2.2 percent to 3.4679 reais, but later pared losses to close down 0.6 percent. However, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.27 percent, to close at 61,559 points, after falli