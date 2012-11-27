Basel Committee won't delay January 1 rules implementation: head

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The introduction of stricter capital rules for banks will go ahead as planned on January 1, the head of the Basel Committee at the Bank of International Settlements told Reuters on Tuesday.

“A large number of jurisdictions have everything in place and are ready to go on January 1 2013,” Wayne Byres, secretary-general of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision at the BIS, told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial sector conference in Abu Dhabi.

“We are persisting with the date and those not ready on January 1 can be ready thereafter.”

Byres added that requests from the United States and the European Union delaying the implementation of the rules, the world’s regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis, were not on the agenda for the Basel Committee’s December meeting.