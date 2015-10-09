Factbox: Basel Committee sets out proposed changes to capital rules for banks

(Reuters) - The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision set out on Friday timelines and content for completing work on reforming its capital rules for the world’s banks following the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The committee’s chairman, Stefan Ingves, who is also governor of Sweden’s central bank, set out the following plans:

* Work on fundamental review of capital requirements for bank trading books to be finished by year end;

* Consultation by year-end on proposals to enhance comparability of risk-weighted assets at large banks that use bespoke in-house models for calculating capital to cover credit risk;

* The package will include curbs on discretion in models, and align key definitions used in models with those in the standard or mandated set approach used by most banks for measuring credit risk;

* Existing proposals for changing how banks use the standardized approach for assessing credit risk have been revised and will be re-issued for public consultation by year- end;

* This revision likely to include re-introducing a role for external credit ratings in assessing credit risk and capital levels. The original proposal had sought to remove the use of external ratings on borrowers;

* Basel is revising existing proposals on changes to assessing operational risk in the standard approach and will re-issue them for public consultation by the year’s end. It will also propose that banks are no longer allowed to use in-house models to assess operational risk;

* Basel to publish by year-end the outcome of a strategic review of its capital rules, to guide further work to simplify rules.