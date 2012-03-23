Bank regulators agree more leeway on liquidity rule: sources

(Reuters) - Global regulators are expected to allow banks greater flexibility to meet new short-term liquidity rules, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision met on Tuesday and Wednesday this week to discuss how banks will have to build up new liquidity buffers to withstand rocky markets for up to a month without help.

It is part of a wider reform of bank safety buffers known as Basel III which will be phased in from next year.

Many banks have been pushing for the committee to widen the types of assets that are eligible for inclusion in the buffer. Banks in countries with small government bond markets such as Denmark want to be allowed to hold more covered bonds and highly-rated corporate bonds.

“It’s for the likes of Denmark and possibly Australia,” a banking industry official said.

The committee also looked at plans for a framework for second-tier institutions such as large domestic banks, insurers and clearing houses to be more intensively supervised because of their importance to the overall financial system.

It extend extra rules already agreed last year for the world’s biggest banks.

Sources at regulators who attended the meetings say the committee is set to allow all bank deposits at central banks with a maturity period of under 30 days to be classified as short-term liquid assets, eligible for inclusion in the new liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) buffer.

Previously it had been expected that only 50 percent of these deposits could be used to meet banks’ liquidity requirements.

Regulators hope to finalize the liquidity rule by the end of this year with pressure continuing from some banks for further tweaks.

“Basel will summarize the liquidity rule by the end of this year and a draft of the D-SIFI (domestic systemically important financial institutions) framework by July,” said one source at a national regulator.

The liquidity rule, the first global regulations of this kind, is designed to ensure banks have enough liquid assets to tide them through a month-long shock to the financial system that dries up the interbank funding market.

However sources said that while the committee has granted more leeway over central bank deposits, it is unlikely there will be any more major changes to the rules, which are due to come into effect in 2015.

The European Union is turning Basel III into a law and its Danish presidency has proposed that the European Banking Authority should consider the inclusion of mortgage-backed securities for inclusion in the liquidity buffer as well.

An industry official said it was likely therefore that the Basel Committee would also introduce similar flexibility.

“I think they are running along parallel tracks. We have to get this securitization market going again otherwise some banks won’t have enough capital,” the official said.